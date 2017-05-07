History! 10-straight wins for the Redbirds!

Des Moines, IA (Redbirds) – The Memphis Redbirds (20-11) won their 10th-straight game with a 10-1 win over the Iowa Cubs Sunday afternoon in Des Moines, Iowa, setting the franchise record for longest winning streak in the process.

The 10-straight wins eclipsed the previous franchise record of nine, set by the 2000 squad (April 9-17) and matched by the 2014 club (August 9-18). The longest winning streak in Memphis baseball history is 18, set by the 1928 Chickasaws of the Single-A Southern Association. The 1980 Chicks (Double-A Expos) have Memphis’ longest affiliated winning streak at 14.

Luke Weaver hurled 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits and striking out four, and he did not issue a walk. In 15.0 innings this season, Weaver has not allowed a run or a walk and has given up only eight hits. Weaver needed just 82 pitches to finish his outing, and he threw 59 strikes.

Since the final two frames of Daniel Poncedeleon’s game at Omaha Thursday night, and counting 8.0 shutout innings by Arturo Reyes Friday night and 6.0 scoreless innings by Mike Mayers last night, Memphis starting pitchers have thrown 23.0-straight scoreless innings.

Each of the first six hitters in the Redbird lineup had a multi-hit game, led by Nick Martini’s four-hit showing. Carson Kelly had three hits and reached base a total of five times with a walk and a hit by pitch. Martini scored four runs in the game, and Luke Voit and Rangel Ravelo each homered and drove in three runs. Voit’s 2-for-4 game gave him his third separate six-game hitting streak of the season.

Todd Cunningham was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Breyvic Valera tripled for his third three-bagger in the last two games.

Ryan Sherriff tossed the final 2.0 innings to complete the win, and he gave up one run.

Memphis and Iowa continue their four-game series tomorrow night at 6:38 (CT).