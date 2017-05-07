Two men injured in Blytheville shooting

An argument ended in gunfire in Blytheville Sunday afternoon.

According to Blytheville Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, two men got into an argument and later shot at each other.

The shooting happened on Lilly Street. According to Jefferson, both men were struck by bullets.

One man was hit in the buttocks and the other man in the abdomen.

Both of them were flown to Regional One Health in Memphis to receive treatment for their injuries.

Jefferson said police have not arrested anyone at this time. He also said it is unclear why the two men were arguing.

