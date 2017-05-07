Woman hopes to help those rebuilding after flood

The cleanup is beginning as water goes down across Region 8.

One Pocahontas woman hopes to bring the community together to help the many who are impacted by this week’s flooding.

Julie Rice said she simply wanted to help those in her community who are now dealing with flooded homes.

Rice said she knows getting aid from FEMA can be a long procedure for residents who have damaged homes and wanted to financially help those who have to repair or rebuild their houses.

She came up with a plan to partner with the local American Legion and Barton’s.

The group started a Pocahontas Rebuild fund at the First National Bank of Walnut Ridge.

“The people here have been hurt and it just broke my heart and I just felt like we needed to do something to help,” Rice said. “I just wanted to help out the best way I could. I couldn’t afford to do it on my own, but I thought as a community if we could all come together and raise money and help them, it was just one more thing I could do to help.”

Next Saturday, the group plans to host a benefit at the American Legion, 61 Bellview Road.

All donations will go towards gift certificates at Barton’s for building materials.

Rice said she plans to work with officials to find out which individuals were affected most by the flooding.

She said the group hopes to raise around $100,000 for people with damaged homes.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android