1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
FULTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

An Arkansas man was killed while a Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Brent Godwin, 56, of Mammoth Spring died in the Saturday morning crash, according to Arkansas State Police. It happened on Highway 63 in Fulton County.

ASP stated Godwin was driving a 2012 Honda south and attempted to pass a 2016 Dodge in a no passing zone.

The Dodge, driven by W.D. Russell, 71, of Thayer, MO, made a left-hand turn and was struck by Godwin, according to the investigating trooper.

Russell was injured, however, the report did not list where he was taken to receive treatment.

The weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time, according to ASP.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • 1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash

    1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash

    Monday, May 8 2017 7:20 AM EDT2017-05-08 11:20:35 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-05-08 11:40:21 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    An Arkansas man was killed while a Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

    An Arkansas man was killed while a Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

  • Woman hopes to help those rebuilding after flood

    Woman hopes to help those rebuilding after flood

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:22:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:39:52 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    One Pocahontas woman is hoping to bring the community together to help the many who are impacted by this week’s flooding.

    One Pocahontas woman is hoping to bring the community together to help the many who are impacted by this week’s flooding.

  • Community feeding held for flood victims

    Community feeding held for flood victims

    Sunday, May 7 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-05-07 23:45:47 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 9:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 01:41:02 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Portia hosted a community feeding on Sunday for flood victims.

    The city of Portia hosted a community feeding on Sunday for flood victims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly