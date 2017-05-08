1 killed, 1 injured in weekend crash

An Arkansas man was killed while a Missouri man was injured in a two-vehicle crash.

Brent Godwin, 56, of Mammoth Spring died in the Saturday morning crash, according to Arkansas State Police. It happened on Highway 63 in Fulton County.

ASP stated Godwin was driving a 2012 Honda south and attempted to pass a 2016 Dodge in a no passing zone.

The Dodge, driven by W.D. Russell, 71, of Thayer, MO, made a left-hand turn and was struck by Godwin, according to the investigating trooper.

Russell was injured, however, the report did not list where he was taken to receive treatment.

The weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time, according to ASP.

