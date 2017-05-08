Woman seriously injured in crash involving dead deer

A dead deer on the road caused a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, injuring a woman.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cierra J. Decrane, 17, struck a dead deer on U.S. Highway 67 with her 2015 Ford Focus in Butler County.

Then the 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Anthony S. Ritter, 17, hit Decrane’s car.

Megan D. Gilmore, 19, was riding in Ritter’s truck and a crash report stated she was seriously injured.

A medical helicopter took Gilmore to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO.

The crash totaled both vehicles.

All three are from Poplar Bluff, MO and were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android