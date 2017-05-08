Trooper: distracted driver hits house

A trooper says a distracted driver was the cause of a crash involving a house Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the vehicle hitting a home in the 4300-block of Highway 141.

Arkansas State Police Trooper Caleb Landreth tells Region 8 News the unnamed driver was distracted by her cell phone when she drove off the road.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.

