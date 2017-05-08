Police arrest 2 accused of passing funny money at restaurant

Two people out for a Saturday night snack ended up in jail suspected of passing counterfeit cash.

A post by the Portageville Police Department Monday described the weekend arrests which came after a complaint from the Sonic Drive-In, 160 East State Highway 162.

The eatery reported the funny money and officers obtained a suspect and vehicle description. Officers later found the vehicle in a car wash on U.S. Highway 61.

According to the post, 40-year-old Corey Partin of Portageville and 50-year-old Carla Wagoner of Steele were arrested.

The vehicle was searched and officers reportedly found "counterfeit money and items used in the manufacturing of counterfeit money."

During an interview with the suspects, investigators learned the two allegedly passed counterfeit money "at several locations in Pemiscot County."

Partin and Wagoner were charged with felony forgery.

Both are being held in the Pemiscot County Jail, each on a $15,000 bond.

Chief Ronnie Adams thanked the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android