Schools awarded cash for excellence

Region 8 schools got an end of year surprise Monday.

State Representative Dwight Tosh stopped by Valley View Schools and Weiner Elementary School to honor school-wide excellence.

“Schools are recognized each year at the end of the school year for those that have been able to achieve either academically or in growth,” Tosh said.

At Weiner Elementary’s morning assembly, Tosh awarded students with a check for $12,000.



Tosh said the students and teachers at Weiner were in the top 5% of the state for testing and school growth.



“It gives these schools an incentive, and it recognizes those schools that have really, for that school year, have reached these goals, educational goals,” Tosh said.



Weiner Elementary plans to purchase camera equipment for its school newscast, a 3D printer, and a drone with the money.



Tosh said Valley View School District received a total of $200,000 for top performance at the elementary, junior high, and high schools.

He said he’s honored to award two schools in his district because not everyone he works with gets to commend their school districts in this way.

