Clay Co. residents should contact OEM over storm damage

Storm and flood victims in Clay County are urged to get in touch with the Office of Emergency Management coordinator over damages.

Sheriff Terry Miller wanted to spread that message across social media Monday in a post from his department's Facebook page.

Those needing assistance should contact Alan Vaughn at the OEM office at (870) 598-5365.

Miller noted FEMA officials will be in the county later this week.

