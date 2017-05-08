Vandals take aim at church vans

Police are looking for the vandals who took aim this past weekend at a Jonesboro church's vans.

When Perry Scott arrived at Deliverance Family Worship Center, 406 Scott St., Sunday morning he discovered someone had shot two church van windshields.

Officer Connor Baldwin, who responded to the scene, stated in the incident report that both windshields had cracks consistent with BBs.

He also noticed that one of the street lights in the parking lot had also been shot, shattering the glass.

At this time there are no suspects.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android