Man cited after leaving dog in hot car

Jonesboro police cited a man after they say he left his dog locked in a hot car in a restaurant parking lot.

A server with Colton’s Steakhouse, 2309 E. Parker Rd., called police around 3:58 p.m. Sunday after seeing a dog inside a 2003 Toyota Corolla.

She said the vehicle was not running and, although the windows were cracked, the dog was “panting and hot.”

By the time Officer Scott West arrived, the woman had opened the unlocked back door and let the dog out then gave him a bowl of water, the incident report stated.

“I noticed the dog was still panting heavily after having [drunk] a bowl of water,” West said.

He called the phone number on the dog’s name tag but did not get an answer.

West then contacted his supervisor who advised he take the dog to Jonesboro Animal Control.

The officer secured the vehicle and headed to animal control with the dog. On the way, he received a call from his supervisor saying 41-year-old Blair J. Brozynskii of Mountain Home had contacted police asking about his dog.

West returned the animal to Brozynsk at the restaurant then cited him on a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals with a June 21 court date.

