Arkansas Capitol to close briefly for sewer line repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Sewer line repairs at the Arkansas state Capitol will require the building to be closed for at least a weekend, and perhaps for several weeks.



Officials in Secretary of State Mark Martin's office told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the sewer lines may be original to the more than 100-year-old building and will be re-lined.



Martin spokesman Chris Powell said the problem was discovered during an investigation of sewer lines after drainage was discovered beneath the Capitol cafeteria. House Chief of Staff Roy Ragland told the House Management Committee that if re-lining the inside of the sewer lines fails to stop leaks, the Capitol could be closed for four weeks for replacement.



The Capitol will be closed from 6 p.m. May 19 through May 21 for the repairs.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)