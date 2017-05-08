Reward increased in Little Rock child's shooting death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A reward for information leading to an arrest for the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Little Rock girl has been increased to $50,000.

The city of Little Rock announced Saturday that the reward had been raised by $10,000 for information in the Nov. 22 death of Ramiya Reed. It had been initially set at $20,000 and then doubled in December.

Police say Ramiya was riding in a vehicle with her mother and others when someone fired shots into the vehicle. No suspects have been identified.

The girl's death was one of two fatal shootings of toddlers within a month in Little Rock.

Authorities say 3-year-old Acen (AY'-sin) King was fatally shot in a Dec. 17 road-rage incident. He was killed while riding in a car with his grandmother.

