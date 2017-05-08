May Teacher of the Month: April Williamson

April Williamson, a language-arts teacher at Blessed Sacrament School, was selected as our May Teacher of the Month.

Students and co-workers of Williamson sent in over 13 nomination letters, speaking very highly of her and how involved she is with students in and out of the classroom.

“It’s very humbling that they did that,” Williamson said. “Blessed Sacrament is like a family. I love each one of the students and their families.”

In one of the nomination letters, a parent detailed how Williamson helped their child stay on track in school by making house calls after the child underwent open heart surgery.

“That’s very sweet,” Williamson said. “They’re not just the person that they are in here during the school day, they are made up of so much more. So, it’s critical that I do whatever I can to help them succeed and meet their needs as much as possible whether it’s during the school hours of 7:30 to 3 or if it’s beyond that.”

Williamson’s favorite thing about teaching is seeing her students’ face light up after they understand a concept they were having difficulty in.

“it’s really exciting being a language-arts teacher when a child comes up and says I love to read now! Thanks for showing me that book! “Williamson said. “I’ve had students that have come to the 4th grade and really didn’t care for reading and then they finally find a book they love and it’s so exciting when that opens a whole new world when they’re excited about reading and learning.”

Even after teaching for over 20 years, Williamson’s love for her students keeps her coming back each school year.

“When they’re done with my class I hope they feel like they are a success,” Williamson said. “I really want them to believe in themselves and what they can do with god. It’s not just all about them, It’s about what they can do with God. I want them to know they are strong, brave, and they can conquer whatever they’re faced with.”

