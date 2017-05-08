Police investigating after teenager injured in hit and run

A teenager is receiving treatment after police say he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to Jonesboro police, an officer was called to the area of Paragould Road and Prospect Road around 12:53 a.m. for a person possibly hit by a vehicle.

When Officer Aasin Lester arrived, he noted the 16-year-old victim was laying on his back "very disoriented with blood in his nose."

Witnesses holding the boy said they saw him crawling out of the street before the officer arrived.

Lester tried to speak with the victim about what happened, but he was unable to give the officer any information.

None of the witnesses involved actually saw the vehicle hit the teen; however, one told the officer they heard a "loud bang" around 12:45 a.m. They thought it sounded like someone had hit a trash can.

Another witness said that as he approached the crowd gathered around the boy, he found a shoe and broken plastic from a vehicle.

The officer also found broken pieces from a vehicle on Paragould Road just south of Prospect. Lester determined the teen was hit by the vehicle, the report stated.

The teen was taken to a Jonesboro hospital.

While there, the officer followed up with another witness at the hospital. The witness said the victim was walking from Wildwood Lane when he got a text message asking the witness for a ride home around 12:41 a.m. A text from the witness was sent to get the teen's location, but he never replied.

The victim was still unable to give the officer a statement while at the hospital.

Later on, Lester was contacted by the boy's mother who said her son was being transferred to a children's hospital in Memphis, TN.

The case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP(7867).

