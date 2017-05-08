JPD: Restaurant employee caught on camera using bogus bill to buy meal

A Burger King employee tried to have it her way and use funny money to buy her dinner, but police say the counterfeit caper was all caught on camera.

The 28-year-old woman, who police did not identify, is accused of buying a meal with a fake $100 bill.

According to the initial incident report, the suspect used an employee discount card to purchase a half-price dinner around 8:26 p.m. Thursday at the Burger King located at 2904 Harrisburg Rd.

Surveillance video showed the woman reach into her pocket and pull out the counterfeit bill then hand it to the cashier who then gave her the correct change, the report stated.

Friday morning, after finding the bogus Benjamin and reviewing the video, a manager called the police and reported the incident.

If arrested and convicted, the suspect could be charged with first-degree forgery.

