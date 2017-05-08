Special report TONIGHT at 10: Should you spank your child?

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Police investigating after teenager injured in hit and run

JPD: Restaurant employee caught on camera using bogus bill to buy meal

Man cited after leaving dog in hot car

Returning to Pocahontas

Floodwaters continue to go down as residents make their way back to the homes they had to leave a week ago. Melanie Bednar covers the return on Region 8 News.

Home repair

As many return to their flood-damaged homes, there are some construction tips that can help with gutting a structure. Allison Munn highlights them on Region 8 News.

Spare the rod or not? Tonight at 10

Do you believe in spanking your child? We have a Facebook poll you can sound off on about what type of discipline you use. Don't miss Jordan Howington's in-depth special report about the subject on Region 8 News at 10.

Pleasant start to the week

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s to start the week which includes plenty of sunshine. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



