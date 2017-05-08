Man survives plane crash landing

A man walked away without a scratch after his crop duster made a crash landing in Lawrence County Monday morning.

According to Chris Jones with the Lawrence Co. Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened around 9 a.m. at Wilson Flying Service, Highway 34 North.

The pilot was reportedly landing at the airstrip when his aircraft slid off the runway and turned over.

Jones said it is unknown what caused the crash. Though the plane was damaged, no injuries were reported.

The Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Lawrence Co. Office of Emergency Management and the Walnut Ridge Fire Department all assisted in this accident.

