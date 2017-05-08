ASP: Trooper was chasing suspect involved in fatal motorcycle crash

Jonesboro Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a suspect who was running from Arkansas State Police.

According to Arkansas State Police, the suspect, 36-year-old Nicholes Koegel, of Jonesboro, was being pursued by an ASP Highway Patrol trooper.

ASP said the trooper was investigating an accident on the shoulder of the road when Koegel drove past the crash at a high rate of speed, which prompted the chase.

At 3:04 pm, Jonesboro police were dispatched to a crash at Magnolia Road and N. Church Street involving a motorcycle and SUV.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

North Church Street was shut down for over two hours while crews investigated the deadly crash.

