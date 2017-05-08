JPD responding to fatal crash on North Church

Jonesboro police are responding to a fatal crash near the intersection of North Church and Magnolia Road.

Sgt. Cassie Brandon told Region 8 News the crash, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, left at least one person dead.

Officers have shut down North Church between Thomas Green and Magnolia Roads.

Please, use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more details as they become available.

