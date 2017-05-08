Group helping residents in SEMO with flooding aftermath - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Group helping residents in SEMO with flooding aftermath

Billy Graham Rapid Response Team
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A nationally known group is among several groups in the Southeast Missouri to help people impacted by recent flooding. 

According to a post on the group's Facebook page, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team has opened a ministry in Ripley County. The group helps people during disasters and is working with the Samaritan's Purse Group to counsel flood victims. 

The group was created after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, DC and Shanksville, PA to send chaplains to manmade or natural disasters.

