Residents start to return home in flood's aftermath

Flooding damaged household items in the Robil Addition. (Source: KAIT) Flooding damaged household items in the Robil Addition. (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A Randolph County man said Monday that his family has been impacted by the recent flooding in Pocahontas, losing a lot of their personal belongings. 

The flooding, however, has caused people to think about what their next move will be as they return home. 

Gary Allen said his mother could not believe the damage in the Robil Addition, saying his mother was overcome with emotions. His parents will be moving out of their rental home, Allen said, noting they will be looking for another home.

The people who live in the Robil Addition have faced flooding in the past and have had difficulties in moving or selling their home, Allen said. 

However, the damage is difficult to deal with, Allen said. 

"It was pretty disheartening, I guess you could say, I mean, some people got it worse off than they did, but they lost a lot of stuff," Allen said. "We had a group of people moving stuff out with U-Haul. And they lost some treasured Items that they'd been wanting to save because we could not get it out."

One of the items lost was an old high school annual that his parents owned. 

The home now has three feet of water inside, Allen said. 

