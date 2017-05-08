Church helping people dealing with flooding issues

The flooding in Randolph County has impacted many people with area churches working to help people in their time of need.

Pastor Jeff Hamm with Great Harvest Church said Monday that the town's ministerial alliance is working to lend a hand, helping people from neighborhood to neighborhood.

The storms have battered homes and businesses. Hamm said the damage is bad.

"They have had severe damage, one lady's lady had two foot of water in her house, another one three, and another one three, so that's a lot of water," Hamm said.

In addition to helping people in the Robil Addition, Hamm said area ministers and pastors are working to help people all over Pocahontas. The group will also host a lunch at noon Tuesday to feed nearly 150 flood victims in the Pocahontas area.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android