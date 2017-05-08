Tonight: flooding and insurance

Tuesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)
Police arrest teen after threat found at school
JPD: Student arrested after threatening to 'spring on' principal
Arkansas man drowns while kayaking on Little Red River
Recovery is happening for flooding victims. In one Clay County town, they are finding out they are not technically in a flood zone. Jordan Howington talks about what will happen to those who are uninsured on Region 8 News.
The city of Blytheville is cleaning up after recent storms. Williams Park and a cemetery saw a lot of downed trees and limbs. Details on how much it will cost on Region 8 News.
More sunshine in the forecast leading into the middle of the week, but that could change by Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.
Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.
The Middle, 7 p.m.
American Housewife, 7:30 p.m.
Fresh Off the Boat, 8 p.m.
Imaginary Mary, 8:30 p.m.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 9 p.m.
Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.
The Voice, 7 p.m.
Great News, 8 p.m.
Chicago Fire, 9 p.m.
