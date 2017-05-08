Judge hopes Highway 67 will open soon - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Judge hopes Highway 67 will open soon

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Residents in Pocahontas are beginning to pick up the pieces after floodwaters ravaged neighborhoods.

Many people are now waiting for Highway 67 between Pocahontas and Walnut Ridge to re-open.

Randolph County Judge David Jansen met with officials at a daily briefing Monday morning, and the highway was among the topics discussed.

Highwater trucks are still in the area, but road checkpoints have been reduced to four countywide.

The county is now out of rescue mode and now in recovery mode.

Janson said he expects Highway 67 to open back up later this week.

“We’re hoping tomorrow, you know,” Jansen said. “I think some of the issues we had, we still have water coming from the breaches on on the levee system, that’s crossing 304 right down 90 and then further down crossing 67.”

Jansen said he plans to look at the highway and see if there may be a way to block that water from coming in.

If there is not a way to keep the water from covering the highway, the road will be closed until the water recedes.

As soon as the water is low enough for a small car to cross, the highway will reopen.

