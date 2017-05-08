Suspect faces drug, weapons charges after passing out in gas station parking lot

A Paragould man faces a slew of charges after police found meth, prescription pills, used syringes, and guns inside his truck.

Police made contact with Jondavid Hurst at the Murphy Oil, 1601 Red Wolf Blvd., Friday morning.

Employees called police to the gas station around 8 a.m. after they found Hurst passed out behind the wheel of his truck.

"[Officer Josh] Beasley made contact with the store employees who stated that they had beat on trucks window for several minutes and could not get any response from the vehicle occupant," a probable cause affidavit stated.

Officers were eventually able to get Hurst to roll down the window and step out of the truck. Officer Beasley noted that Hurst was unsteady on his feet and had very slurred speech.

"Hurst advised the Officer that he did not know where he was. The Officer viewed what he believed to be 'meth sores' all over the subjects cheeks. Beasley placed Hurst under arrest for public intoxication," court documents state.

While searching Hurst, authorities said officers found three syringes in his pants pocket that "appeared to have blood in them and a plastic baggy with what appeared to contain approximately .6 grams of suspected methamphetamine."

Officers also found an Altoid can in his coat pocket containing an assortment of prescription pills. More pills, drug paraphernalia, and a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber rifle were located in the truck.

Hurst was charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams; possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance less than two grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; possession of schedule VI or V controlled substance less than 28 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication.

If convicted of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, Hurst could face 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Judge Tommy Fowler set Hurst’s bond at $7,500 cash or surety. His next court date is June 27.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android