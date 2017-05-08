Justices approve salary request at Lake City - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Justices approve salary request at Lake City

Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City (Source: KAIT) Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City (Source: KAIT)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A full-time position at the Lake City courthouse was approved by the Craighead County Quorum Court Monday night, with justices seeking to fill the position by the end of the month. 

Justices voted 11-0 to appropriate funding for the $40,500 a year job. According to the ordinance, the funding will be prorated from June 1 until Dec. 31, with this year's salary being $32,996.18. 

The position will be funded through the Craighead County Assessor's office budget, with the employee working on property assessments and with other Eastern District deputies as authorized by the assessor's office. 

The proposal was approved by an 11-0 vote, with justices Billie Sue Hoggard and Josh Longmire absent. The issue of the courthouses in Lake City and Jonesboro have been discussed for the past several months, around the county and in the state legislature

