May 8 HS Baseball/Softball Scores - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

May 8 HS Baseball/Softball Scores

Baseball:

4A East

Central Arkansas Christian 9, Heber Springs 2

Westside 2, Lonoke 1

Central Arkansas Christian 14, Westside 3 (Championship)

Lonoke 12, Heber Springs 9 (3rd Place)

3A-3

Corning 7, Clinton 5

Manila 6, Riverside 4

Riverside 12, Clinton 1 (3rd Place)

Corning 5, Manila 4 (Championship)

2A-North

BIC 5, Sloan-Hendrix 4 (Championship)

1A-2

Armorel 13, Bay 2 (Championship)

Viola 6, Mammoth Spring 2 (3rd Place)

Softball:

4A East

Stuttgart 13, Harrisburg 3

Heber Springs 4, Trumann 3

Stuttgart 5, Heber Springs 0 (Championship)

Trumann 3, Harrisburg 0 (3rd place)

3A-3

Rivercrest 11, Walnut Ridge 2

Clinton 5, Melbourne 2

Walnut Ridge 12, Melbourne 5 (3rd Place)

Clinton 9, Rivercrest 3 (Championship)

2A North

Marmaduke 7, EPC 4 (Championship)

Hazen 2, Salem 1 (3rd Place)

1A-2

Armorel 6, Calico Rock 0 (Championship)

Izard County 9, Viola 1 (3rd Place)

Powered by Frankly