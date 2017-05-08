May 8 HS Baseball/Softball Scores

Baseball:
4A East
Central Arkansas Christian 9, Heber Springs 2
Westside 2, Lonoke 1
Central Arkansas Christian 14, Westside 3 (Championship)
Lonoke 12, Heber Springs 9 (3rd Place)
3A-3
Corning 7, Clinton 5
Manila 6, Riverside 4
Riverside 12, Clinton 1 (3rd Place)
Corning 5, Manila 4 (Championship)
2A-North
BIC 5, Sloan-Hendrix 4 (Championship)
1A-2
Armorel 13, Bay 2 (Championship)
Viola 6, Mammoth Spring 2 (3rd Place)
Softball:
4A East
Stuttgart 13, Harrisburg 3
Heber Springs 4, Trumann 3
Stuttgart 5, Heber Springs 0 (Championship)
Trumann 3, Harrisburg 0 (3rd place)
3A-3
Rivercrest 11, Walnut Ridge 2
Clinton 5, Melbourne 2
Walnut Ridge 12, Melbourne 5 (3rd Place)
Clinton 9, Rivercrest 3 (Championship)
2A North
Marmaduke 7, EPC 4 (Championship)
Hazen 2, Salem 1 (3rd Place)
1A-2
Armorel 6, Calico Rock 0 (Championship)
Izard County 9, Viola 1 (3rd Place)
