Lyon Baseball crowned AMC Tournament Champs

HENDERSON, Tenn. – Monday afternoon will go down in the record books as one of the biggest wins in program history for the third-seeded Lyon College baseball team. The Scots held top-seeded Missouri Baptist to two runs and pulled out a 5-2 win to claim their first ever conference tournament championship. While the offense flourised, the pitching combination of Cole Jenkins, Trenton Coles and Tyler Tognarine was the backbone to the Scots victory.

Kyle West had two hits and a team high three RBI, while Kylan Barnett and Easton Moore each scored two runs apiece. Barnett and Tyler Houston also added two hits each for the team.

Jenkins who made his 10th start of the season held the Spartans to just one run over 4.1 innings pitched, while Coles threw 2.2 innings and allowed the remaining run. Tognarine came in for relief of Coles and threw two innings, while escaping a bases loaded jam in the eighth inning.

Lyon is now 34-22 overall, while Missouri Baptist falls to 41-14 on the season. Both teams have qualified for the National Tournament, which will take place on May 15-18 at various opening round sites.

ON THE MOUND

Lyon: Trenton Coles (WP – 5-2) – 2.2 IN, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Missouri Baptist: Donnie Lovelady (LP – 6-4) – 6.1 IN, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K

Tyler Tognarine (S-4) – 2.0 IN, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Lyon

Kyle West – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI

Kylan Barnett – 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SB

Easton Moore – 1-for-3, 2 R

Tyler Houston – 2-for-2, 1 R

Missouri Baptist

John Hagan – 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB

Austin Rieman – 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI

Culver Plant – 2-for-5, 1 SB

GAME FLOW

West hit a deep double to left-center field in the third inning to score Moore and give the Scots an early 1-0 lead. Missouri Baptist would tie it in the fourth, but Lyon added another run in the fifth when Barnett scored on a Spartans error.

Coles pitched the sixth, seventh and into the eighth inning to hold the Spartans in check, while the Scots added another three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Barnett who hit a one-out double, scored on a single by Moore. West would later single to left field and bring around Moore to give Lyon a 4-2 lead. Houston then scored on a single by Andrew Sauceda to give the team a 5-2 lead.

After Rieman homered for the Spartans and Hagan doubled, Tognarine came into the game and escaped a bases loaded jam to help the Scots preserve their lead. He would later retire MBU in the ninth to give the Scots the victory.

WHATS AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon will await to see where they travel to for the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round. The opening round will take place from May 15-18, with the NAIA World Series beginning May 26.

AMC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Game 1 - 10:00 a.m. - #8 Freed-Hardeman (31-21) defeated #1 Missouri Baptist (37-13) 5-3

Game 2 - 1:00 p.m. - #7 Lindenwood-Belleville (30-23) defeated #2 Columbia (34-16) 16-13

Game 3 - 4:00 p.m. - #5 William Woods (26-28) defeated #4 Harris-Stowe (30-19) 16-1

Thursday, May 4, 2017

Game 4 - 10:00 a.m. - #3 Lyon (31-22) defeated #6 Central Baptist (29-23) 5-1

Game 5 – 12:30 p.m. - #1 Missouri Baptist (38-13) defeated #4 Harris-Stowe (30-20) 11-4

Friday, May 5, 2017

Game 6 - 12:00 p.m. - #6 Central Baptist (30-23) defeated #2 Columbia (34-17) 7-3

Game 7 – 3:00 p.m. - #5 William Woods (27-28) defeated #8 Freed-Hardeman (31-22) 8-7

Game 8 - 6:00 p.m. - #3 Lyon (32-22) defeated #7 Lindenwood-Belleville (30-24) 15-14

Satuday, May 6, 2017

Game 9 - 10:00 a.m. - #8 Freed-Hardeman (32-22) defeated #6 Central Baptist (30-24) 17-1

Game 10 - 1:00 p.m. - #1 Missouri Baptist (39-13) defeated #7 Lindenwood-Belleville (30-25) 12-5

Game 11 - 4:00 p.m. - #3 Lyon (33-22) defeated #5 William Woods (27-29) 10-4

Game 12 - 7:00 p.m. - #1 Missouri Baptist (40-13) defeated #8 Freed-Hardeman (32-23) 10-5

Monday, May 8, 2017

Game 13 - 12:00 p.m. - #1 Missouri Baptist (41-13) defeated #5 William Woods (27-30) 12-5

Game 14 - 3:00 p.m. - #3 Lyon (34-22) defeated #1 Missouri Baptist (41-14) 5-2