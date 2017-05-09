Weaver Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis Redbirds right-hander Luke Weaver has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 1-7, the league office announced Monday.

Weaver’s dominance helped the Redbirds on their current 10-game winning streak, which is the longest in franchise history. In his first two starts since returning from missing 22 games due to injury, he tossed 13.0 shutout innings in two wins and did not issue a walk. The MLB.com No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals prospect allowed just seven total hits in the two starts, and he struck out nine.

On Tuesday, Weaver worked 6.0 shutout innings and gave up three hits at Omaha, and he followed that up with 7.0 scoreless innings with only four hits allowed Sunday at Iowa. Opponents hit .171 against him during the week (7-41), and right-handers are now batting .111 (3-27) against him on the year.

In 41 minor league starts since being drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2014 Draft (27th overall), Weaver is 17-9 with a 1.65 ERA (39er/212.2ip), and he has struck out 202 and walked just 35.

Weaver is the first Redbird to win a PCL weekly award since Jeremy Hazelbaker for the week of July 6-12, 2015.