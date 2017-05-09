Crews battle overnight house fire in Earle - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

Crews battle overnight house fire in Earle

Inside of home on 3rd Street (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook) Inside of home on 3rd Street (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook)
Crews working fire on house in Earle (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook) Crews working fire on house in Earle (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook)
(Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook)
(Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook)
(Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook) (Source: Earle Fire Department/Facebook)
EARLE, AR (KAIT) -

Crews in Crittenden County responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday.

The Earle Fire Department posted pictures on its Facebook page that show the damage the blaze left.

Crews responded shortly after 12 a.m. to the home on the 1500-block of 3rd Street, which is just down the road from Dunbar Middle School.

The department did not confirm how bad the fire was or if anyone got hurt, but pictures show heavy damage.

We are working to learn more about the fire.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Crews battle overnight house fire in Earle

    Crews battle overnight house fire in Earle

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:10 AM EDT2017-05-09 09:10:36 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 5:16 AM EDT2017-05-09 09:16:08 GMT

    Crews in Crittenden County responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday.

    Crews in Crittenden County responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday.

  • The Latest: Family of shooting victims: Arrest bittersweet

    The Latest: Family of shooting victims: Arrest bittersweet

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-09 08:46:12 GMT
    Tuesday, May 9 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-09 08:46:12 GMT
    Police have identified new victims in a series of shootings in Phoenix that resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.
    Police have identified new victims in a series of shootings in Phoenix that resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

  • PFD to crack down on false alarms

    PFD to crack down on false alarms

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-05-08 22:28:08 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-05-09 03:33:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The Paragould Fire Department is proposing an ordinance in tonight's city council meeting that would fine someone for calling in too many false alarms.

    The Paragould Fire Department is proposing an ordinance in tonight's city council meeting that would fine someone for calling in too many false alarms.

    •   
Powered by Frankly