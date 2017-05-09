Crews battle overnight house fire in Earle

Crews in Crittenden County responded to an early morning house fire Tuesday.

The Earle Fire Department posted pictures on its Facebook page that show the damage the blaze left.

Crews responded shortly after 12 a.m. to the home on the 1500-block of 3rd Street, which is just down the road from Dunbar Middle School.

The department did not confirm how bad the fire was or if anyone got hurt, but pictures show heavy damage.

We are working to learn more about the fire.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android