City begins renovations on theater damaged by fire during severe weather

Back in March, the Melody Theater in Leachville was damaged in a fire due to severe weather.

Moba Miller, director of Leachville's Theater Board, says the city insurance gave them $314,000 to cover the damage from the March fire.

Miller said the inside of the theater had heavy smoke damage, and the stage area was also damaged.

Miller says the city hired All Clean, a restoration company out of Jonesboro, to complete the renovations, which began over the weekend.

Miller said they're also using the money to fix the stage lighting and sound, and new paintings on the walls.

The Melody Theater is expected to be back up and running in four to five months.

