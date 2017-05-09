Pocahontas woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

A Pocahontas woman was hospitalized Monday night following a crash in southwest Missouri.

The crash happened at 10:20 p.m. on U.S Highway 60 in Fordland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Brianna D. Nichols, 25, was westbound when her 2016 Nissan Versa ran off the road and struck a utility pole.

Nichols was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with unspecified moderate injuries.

