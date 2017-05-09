City council approves purchase of new garbage truck, trash cans

Walnut Ridge residents can expect a new sanitation method to be rolled out soon.

In a special meeting Monday night, the Walnut Ridge City Council approved the purchase of a 2016 Mack Truck with an arm pickup as well as 2,500 96-gallon trash cans.

Mayor Charles Snapp said sanitation rates are not expected to increase.

The city will assign the cans to properties and will maintain ownership of them.

Snapp said he expects operations with the new truck and trash cans to begin in next two months.

