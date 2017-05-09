City of Wynne parting ways with airport

The city of Wynne is waving goodbye to their airport.

Mayor Bob Stacy of Wynne says the city is selling the Wynne Municipal Airport for $305,000.

He said the airport sits between a subdivision and is approximately 50 acres.

Mayor Stacey says about 10 to 12 years ago Forrest City, Wynne, St. Francis, and Cross County partnered together to build a bigger airport.

Stacy said the money from the sale will be donated to the Delta Regional Airport in Colt for additional infrastructure.

The Wynne Municipal Airport is expected to be closed by Wednesday, May 10.

