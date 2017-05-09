Church bus taken for joyride, then ditched

A local towing company pulled the bus out for the ministry. (Source: Arkansas State University Wesley Foundation via Facebook)

Police found the church bus partially hidden in some trees. (Source: Arkansas State University Wesley Foundation via Facebook)

Someone took a Jonesboro church van for a joyride then ditched it, police said.

Monday morning, Officer Blake Easley found a white Ford Econoline E-350 bus partially stuck in a pond on East Philadelphia Road, just east of Highway 141. There did not appear to be any visible damage.

According to the initial incident report, the bus was registered to the Arkansas State University Wesley Foundation, 110 Dean St.

Easley spoke with Sgt. Andy Thrasher of the University Police Department who contacted the campus ministry to see if they knew the vehicle was there.

Upon hearing where the bus was found, Minister Samantha Meadors reportedly said, “The van should not be there.”

She went on to say that all of the vehicle keys were accounted for and there appeared to be no forced entry into the ministry. Meadors also told police the van had been at the church on Sunday.

The case has been turned over to the JPD’s Criminal Investigation Division for review.

A towing company was called to the scene and pulled out the bus.

The ministry posted on social media that the van was "unharmed, just a little muddy.”

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android