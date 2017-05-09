Arkansas man drowns while kayaking on Little Red River

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned while kayaking on the Little Red River in northern Arkansas.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown says 54-year-old Lendon Brewer disappeared Friday while kayaking on the river. Brown says rescue crews from nearby agencies responded along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Brown says crews recovered Brewer's body shortly after he was reported missing Friday night. The sheriff says the death is under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

Authorities say Brewer was from Scott.

