Man finds bag of stolen guns while working in yard

A man doing yard work Monday morning found a bag of stolen guns, police said.

The 67-year-old man was working in his backyard in the 800-block of West Monroe Ave. when he spotted a red bag in some bushes.

The man looked inside the bag and found three pistols with magazines. Two of the weapons, according to the police report, were loaded.

He then took the weapon-stuffed bag to the Justice Complex, 410 W. Washington Ave. and turned it over to police.

According to the incident report, the guns were reported stolen during three residential burglaries last year.

There are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android