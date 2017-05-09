JPD: Student arrested after threatening to 'spring on' principal

Jonesboro police arrested a 16-year-old student Monday after they say he threatened to jump his principal.

According to the incident report, the suspect and another boy were arguing in the hall of Annie Camp Junior High School, 1814 W. Nettleton Ave., when a teacher and Assistant Principal Reginald Murphy separated them.

Murphy told police he grabbed the suspect, who was “cussing and screaming,” by the sleeve and pulled him away from the other student “before things could escalate into a fight.”

Murphy said the boy turned and said to him, “I will spring on you.” According to the police report, the term means to jump on or fight someone.

The assistant principal then escorted the suspect, who he said continued to yell and use profanities, to the office where he contacted police.

The boy was arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center’s Juvenile Unit where he was charged with terroristic threatening.

The school resource officer called the suspect’s mother and told her what had happened to her son, the report stated.

