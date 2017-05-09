Police arrest teen after threat found at school

A teenager is in custody after police investigated a shooting threat found at a school.

Lt. Patrick Weatherford of the Newport Police Department stated Tuesday that a 17-year-old male student was arrested.

According to Weatherford, the Newport School District contacted police after finding the threat written on a bathroom wall at the high school campus.

It stated that a school shooting would happen on Tuesday.

The police department coordinated with school administration to provide increased patrol and presence at the junior and high school campuses.

The news release stated the school district obtained statements from "multiple witnesses that identified the person who made the threats."

After his arrest, Weatherford said the suspect did not provide a statement to police. He was also not armed at the time of his arrest.

Currently, the teen is in the Jackson County Jail and will be transported to a juvenile detention facility.

He is expected to appear in juvenile court Wednesday to face a felony charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.

