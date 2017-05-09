Flood victims can receive supplies from church

Like many churches in the area, congregants are helping flood victims any way they can.

The Main Street Church of Christ in Walnut Ridge, 319 E. Main St., is helping victims by offering supplies to those who need it.

The church will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering the items.

Anyone wanting more information can contact the church by phone at 870-886 9604.

