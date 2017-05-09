Beware home improvement scams, sheriff warns

Now that the floodwaters are starting to recede, clean-up will soon begin throughout Region 8.

Unfortunately, law enforcement officers warn another problem may soon flood the area: scam artists.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd stated online Tuesday that “these snake-oil salesmen are already putting up flyers and knocking on doors promising to help with the repairs and clean-up.”

Despite having what he calls “fancy logos” to lend credibility to their mission, he says they’re out for just one thing: your money.

To protect against becoming a victim of a repair scam, Boyd offers the following tips:

Ask to see the privilege license. Nearly every city in the state requires a privilege license, which is essentially a work permit in that jurisdiction. Ask for the contractor’s license. The state requires all trades to have such a license. You can also search for a contractor at arlb.gov. Check with the Better Business Bureau of Arkansas to see if any complaints have been filed against the contractor.

“The best way to protect yourself is to verify everything,” Boyd said. “Get three estimates. Don’t be afraid to say no.”

If a salesman becomes aggressive, Boyd said don’t hesitate to call local law enforcement.

“Please, be safe during clean-up,” he concluded.

