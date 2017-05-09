Missouri lawmakers pass changes to workers' compensation law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed a bill to raise the standard for employees to sue for discrimination over workers' compensation claims.

Senators voted 23-10 Monday to send the legislation to Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has said he wants to make the legal climate friendlier to businesses in the state.

The measure passed the House 101-46 last month.

Current law bans employers from discriminating against staffers for filing workers' compensation claims.

The Missouri Supreme Court in 2014 ruled that a workers' compensation claim must have been a contributing factor in the employees' discrimination or firing. The legislation heading to Greitens' desk would require that to have been the motivating factor.

