Arkansas VA home earns certification - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas VA home earns certification

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock can now accept residents on Medicare and Medicaid.
    
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the home which opened at the end of January was only accepting residents who could afford to pay for care out of pocket. The certification allows the home to bill Medicare and Medicaid for care dating to April 27.
    
The certification came after a survey conducted by the state Office of Long Term Care found "no deficiencies." The certification is the home's next step in filling the $24 million facility.
    
State VA Director Nate Todd says the certification validated the work of the home's "high professional" staff.
    
Todd says he hopes to apply for certification to receive residents on veterans' benefits next.

