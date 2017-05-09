Man accused in road-rage killing of child to be committed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road-rage incident in Little Rock is being committed to the Arkansas State Hospital for observation by doctors who are assessing his mental health.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the doctors assigned to determine if 33-year-old Gary Eugene Holmes is fit to stand trial have requested that he be interned at the hospital indefinitely.



In a letter to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims, the doctors said getting Holmes to cooperate with testing efforts has been difficult. Sims ordered the transfer at a hearing Monday.



Holmes faces charges of first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act in the death of Acen King on Dec. 17.



Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in February. His next court appearance is expected to be in July.





