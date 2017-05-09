Man accused in road-rage killing of child to be committed

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Devastating flooding--not the encore the organization was hoping for.
Devastating flooding--not the encore the organization was hoping for.
Many of you responded to the call-to-action and donated your time and even some supplies to flood victims in the Heartland.
Many of you responded to the call-to-action and donated your time and even some supplies to flood victims in the Heartland.
Now that the floodwaters are starting to recede, clean-up will soon begin throughout Region 8. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers warn another problem may soon flood the area: scam artists.
Now that the floodwaters are starting to recede, clean-up will soon begin throughout Region 8. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers warn another problem may soon flood the area: scam artists.
The man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road-rage incident in Little Rock is being committed to the Arkansas State Hospital for observation by doctors who are assessing his mental health.
The man accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy in a road-rage incident in Little Rock is being committed to the Arkansas State Hospital for observation by doctors who are assessing his mental health.
The Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock can now accept residents on Medicare and Medicaid.
The Arkansas State Veterans Home in North Little Rock can now accept residents on Medicare and Medicaid.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.