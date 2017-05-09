EPC receives national award for academics - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

EPC receives national award for academics

LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

A Poinsett County school was recently honored for its work by a national publication, looking at its test scores and college preparation. 

According to US News and World Report, East Poinsett County High School in Lepanto was ranked 52nd in the state and received a bronze medal for its work. 

The publication noted the school's participation rate for advanced placement classes was 51%, with a 52% male and 48% female student body. The school has a 12:1 student-teacher ratio and has 331 students. 

The schools' rankings are determined by scores on state-mandated tests and how students are ready for college, the publication noted. 

