GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8 Job: Harding students graduate ROTC

Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page) Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis and Christian Nill receive their commission in the U.S. Army after completing the ROTC course. (Source: Harding University Facebook page)
SEARCY, AR (KAIT) -

Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus. 

Sam Bearden, Andrew Davis, and Christian Nill received their commissions in the United States Army during a May 5 ceremony in Searcy. According to university officials, the students have completed classes through a partnership between Arkansas State Univerity-Beebe and Harding University. 

The agreement has been in effect for at least 30 years, but this year's class was the first to receive training in Searcy. 

Bearden, Davis, and Nill will graduate from Harding University on Saturday. 

Bearden enlisted in the National Guard in Feb. 2014 while at ASU-Beebe. He transferred to Harding in the fall of 2015 and will graduate Saturday with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management degree. 

Davis will graduate with a bachelor's degree in history and is expected to serve overseas after graduation, while Nill will graduate with a criminal justice degree, officials said. 

About 30 Harding students participate in the ROTC program, which includes going to classes, labs and physical training. 

