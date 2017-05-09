A Better Region 8: 'A Day of Giving' for flood victims

What a difference a week makes.

The historic floods here in Region 8 captured the headlines and coverage on a local, regional and national level. Every frame of video tells the story. Countless hours of footage appeared on news outlets showing just how vast the flooding really was.

But every moment that goes by from here means flood waters are receding, roads are opening, and those affected are assessing the damage.

While our coverage will continue for quite some time, the total impact on our individual viewers is happening now.

You see, this is the hard part. While people not affected by the floods move on, our neighbors need us more than they did even a week ago.

KAIT formed a partnership with VTN, WMC, and the Jonesboro Radio Group to bring you the Region 8 Day of Giving. These dedicated broadcasters are working together with the local chapter of the American Red Cross to help people who need it now.

Wednesday, May 10, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., we'll be live in Pocahontas, Walnut Ridge and Clay County to show you the need firsthand and help collect funds.

The NEA Chapter of the American Red Cross will have bucket brigades collecting money in Jonesboro and Paragould. There will also be many ways to donate including a text to donate option, and a way to give online so the donations don't have to stop Wednesday night. The need will go on for much longer.

So let's do what we are known for, Region 8, and take care of our own. Join us for the Region 8 Day of giving Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Giving when our neighbors need it most makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

