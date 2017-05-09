Police: man on motorcycle ran from police, threw drugs from pocket

Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man on a motorcycle tried to get rid of his drugs before being pulled over.

Deputy James Teague observed Bobby Ray Andrews late Monday night at the intersection of Kathleen and Prospect. Teague contacted dispatch, who advised Andrews' tags were expired. Andrews then pulled up next to the driver's side of a dark colored Jeep Grand Cherokee. Teague then pulled up behind Andrews, who then drove off, police said.

Teague then turned on his blue lights and tried to stop Andrews, who continued driving and throwing things from his pocket, police said.

When Teague turned on his sirens, Andrews pulled over.

"Andrews still had his left hand inside of his pocket. I ordered him to put his hands up multiple times," a probable cause affidavit states.

Andrews eventually complied and Teague put him in wrist restraints and into the front of his car.

"Lieutenant Bailey, Deputy Lawrence, and I then reviewed my dash camera to confirm the two locations that Andrews emptied his pockets while fleeing from my vehicle," court documents state.

Deputies were able to recover 8 half-milligram Alprazolam pills, one Hydrocodone pill, and 4.2 grams of marijuana, a misdemeanor amount.

Andrews appeared before District Court Judge Tommy Fowler Tuesday, where he was charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, less than 2 grams; tampering with physical evidence; possession of a schedule IV or V controlled substance, less than 28 grams; possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, less than 4 ounces; fleeing in a vehicle; driving on a suspended license; expired tags; and no motorcycle endorsement.

Judge Fowler set Andrews bond at $4,500 cash or surety. He's set to appear in Circuit Court on June 27.

