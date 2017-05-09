Counterfeit bills look more realistic, police give advice

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus.
Three Harding University graduates recently became the first group of students there to complete the Reserve Officers' Training Course, or ROTC, on campus.
A Jonesboro woman crawled through a bathroom window, flagged someone down, and called police after her boyfriend allegedly choked her and refused to let her leave his home.
A Jonesboro woman crawled through a bathroom window, flagged someone down, and called police after her boyfriend allegedly choked her and refused to let her leave his home.
A Poinsett County school was recently honored for its work by a national publication, looking at its test scores and college preparation.
A Poinsett County school was recently honored for its work by a national publication, looking at its test scores and college preparation.
A Region 8 loan officer said she would not be surprised if homeowners out of flood zones were in one soon.
A Region 8 loan officer said she would not be surprised if homeowners out of flood zones were in one soon.
Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man on a motorcycle tried to get rid of his drugs before being pulled over.
Craighead County sheriff's deputies say a man on a motorcycle tried to get rid of his drugs before being pulled over.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
The eventful first 100 days of Trump's presidency featured a number of players and places of importance.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
A look at notable people who have passed away in 2017.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
President Donald Trump hosted his first Easter egg roll at the White House.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
April the giraffe gave birth to her calf shortly before 10 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, April 15.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.