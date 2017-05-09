Counterfeit bills look more realistic, police give advice

The better technology gets, the more realistic fake money looks.

Paragould police have seen an influx of funny money being passed around.

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division urge businesses to be extra cautious.

“They are getting scary good, but they are still fraudulent and still detectable,” Det. Robert Sexton said. “So, following the normal practices and procedures should still be identifiable.”

Sexton said suspects are targeting places like fast food restaurants and gas stations.

In recent days, roughly 10 businesses in Paragould have been taken advantage of.

“I just strongly stress that managers and business owners get with their employees, especially the younger employees that are not well-versed in detecting counterfeit money and really go over the policy and procedures checking large bills," Sexton said.

Although counterfeit bills can be passed around at anytime and anywhere, police do want businesses to know suspects seem to like to take advantage of clerks during rush hour.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android